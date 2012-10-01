RPT-SAC Capital puts manager Steinberg on leave from hedge fund

By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK Oct 1 Steven Cohen's $14 billion hedge
fund, SAC Capital Advisors, has put long-time portfolio manager
Michael Steinberg on leave after his name emerged in a sweeping
government investigation into insider trading, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
Steinberg was placed on leave last week, according to the
person after court documents indicated he is an unindicted
co-conspirator in a $62 million insider-trading case involving
former SAC technology sector analyst Jon Horvath.
Horvath, who worked as a tech analyst at the Sigma Capital
Management unit of SAC between 2006 and 2011, pleaded guilty on
Friday to charges of insider trading in Manhattan federal court
and agreed to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors in their probe.
Horvath said he obtained non-public information on the
earnings of Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp that he
then shared with his manager. He did not identify the manager by
name.
Reuters reported in January that Horvath's supervisor was
Michael Steinberg, who joined SAC Capital in 1997.
"In each instance I gave the information to the portfolio
manager I worked for and we executed trades based on that
information," Horvath said in plea proceedings.
Steinberg has not been publicly accused of wrongdoing.
Horvath is the fourth person once associated with Steve
Cohen's hedge fund to be implicated or criminally or civilly
charged with insider trading. Neither SAC nor its founder Cohen
have also been accused of any wrongdoing.
A representative for SAC Capital declined to comment.
Steinberg's lawyer, Barry Berke, declined to comment. A person
answering the phone at SAC Capital's offices said Steinberg was
not available.
News Steinberg has been put on leave was first reported by
Bloomberg News.
Federal prosecutors announced the case against Horvath and
three others in January.
The case is one of many that federal prosecutors are
pursuing as part of a broad probe dubbed "Operation Perfect
Hedge," in which scores of traders, hedge fund managers, lawyers
and consultants are alleged to have engaged in insider trading.
Many have pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial in the past
four years.
Horvath told U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan that he
obtained Dell and Nvidia secrets from employees of the companies
before public announcements of their earnings in 2008 and 2009
and then passed that information to his portfolio manager.