UPDATE 2-Hedge fund managers give stock picks in Vegas at SALT conference

(Recasts with managers' best trades; adds stock picks of
additional managers, background on investments)
By Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
LAS VEGAS May 12 Hedge fund managers on
Thursday named some of their recent investments, including a bet
that shares of American Airlines Group would fall and
shares of both Chinese Internet company Tencent and
chipmaker Xilinx would rise, in addresses at one of the
industry's most prominent conferences.
John Lykouretzos, who runs $2.8 billion Hoplite Capital
Management Lp, disclosed his negative case against American
Airlines, which helped push the stock down as much as 4.7
percent on Thursday.
Calling the company the "most compelling short in the U.S.
airline industry," Lykouretzos said American's costs are too
high, that it is the most exposed airline to rising oil prices,
and it has the highest leverage compared to its peers.
An American airlines spokesman, Josh Freed, responding to
Lykouretzos, referred Reuters to recent comments from Chief
Executive Doug Parker on a company earnings call.
Parker on that call said American was "purchasing our shares
because we are bullish on the stock," and said "the industry is
well undervalued," adding, "We think American Airlines has more
upside than anyone else in the industry."
Lykouretzos was one of a handful of prominent managers
speaking at the annual SkyBridge Alternatives Conference in Las
Vegas, four months into a difficult year where the average hedge
fund has lost money and some big-name investors are rethinking
their commitment to them.
The managers did not provide details on when they invested
in particular companies or at what price.
Fears about a possible recession in the United States and
slower growth in China have contributed to unpredictable markets
that have left many managers nursing losses.
But there are still good opportunities, the managers told
the conference where about 2,000 investors, managers and others
crowded in to hear who is picking what.
John Burbank, who runs $4.1 billion Passport Capital and has
often invested abroad, said he is betting on Tencent, calling it
the "dominant Internet play" with six of the most popular
smart-phone apps.
Clifton Robbins of $3.5 billion Blue Harbour Group said he
likes Xilinx and was buying more as recently as Thursday. He
noted that the company has some $2 billion in cash and said the
stock is undervalued, which would make a case for the company
buying back some of its own stock.
Activist investors like Blue Harbour have called on many
chief executives to buy back their own stock. Robbins also said
Xilinx is the last independent chip company after Intel Corp
and Altera merged. Xilinx's unique standing could
prompt takeover bids, he said.
Jim Chanos, who runs Kynikos Associates and built his
reputation on a successful bet against Enron, spoke again about
his short play on Cheniere Energy Inc, saying the stock
is still "crazy expensive."
Burbank said he's betting against large Chinese companies
via the iShares China Large-Cap ETF to hedge out some of what he
called "old China risk."
Meanwhile, Scott Ferguson, who runs $4 billion Sachem Head
Capital Management, said his activist firm exited its bet on
animal healthcare company Zoetis Inc in the first
quarter.
Sachem brought the idea on Zoetis to the attention of
Pershing Square's William Ackman and both made an investment in
2014. Ferguson said his fund had made money on the bet and
Zoetis was very responsive to the activists' suggestions, but it
was time to move on and find other opportunities.
Pershing Square recently reduced its holding in Zoetis.
Teresa Barger, chief executive officer of Cartica
Management, repeated that her firm is invested in Taiwanese
company Voltronic Power.
Jeff Smith of Starboard Value spoke again about his firm's
most prominent investment, Yahoo Inc. Starboard
recently reached an agreement with Yahoo under which Starboard
will get board seats. Smith said his job as a new board member
is to improve the strength of Yahoo's core business.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst; Editing by
Chris Reese, Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)