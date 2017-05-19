UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics

(Recasts with new investment focus; adds quotes and details on
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence Delevingne
LAS VEGAS May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday
he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating
bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
"I'm incredibly focused. I've got something to prove," the
billionaire told a room full of hedge fund managers and
investors at the annual SkyBridge Capital industry conference in
Las Vegas, known as SALT.
Ackman suggested that after his fund's downturn, he is now
ready for a comeback, saying that chief executives who have
recently suffered setbacks after otherwise strong careers are
often great to bet on.
For Ackman, that setback was an ill-fated bet on Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc. Ackman bailed out of
the stock in March, but not before it played a big role in two
years of double-digit portfolio losses for his $11 billion hedge
fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management.
Ackman's portfolio of stocks is posting gains this year, and
he said he is likely to add at least two new market bets that
are similar to the firm's early winners.
"The next investment you will hear from us isn’t going to be
some successful company trading near its highs," Ackman said.
"It’s going to be a huge opportunity for efficiency, better
deployment of capital, a change in strategy, some management
changes needed, but the business quality is going to be
extremely high."
Ackman was candid about the lessons learned from his
investment in Valeant, which he made in early 2015 and then
spent some 18 months trying to rescue the struggling company
before walking away with a multi-billion-dollar loss.
"We picked the wrong business for us," Ackman said, adding
that he had not expected Valeant's business to be as unstable as
it turned out to be and that he relied too heavily on
management.
"When you put your hand in the fire and you get burned, you
go back to a real focus on your core," he said. "Actually,
selling Valeant was one of the best things we did."
Ackman has often helped engineer successful management
shake-ups, including at Air Products and Chemicals Inc
and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
Despite his recent struggles, Ackman was one of the stars of
the four-day industry confab. The roster of speakers also
included fellow billionaire hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb,
private equity titan David Rubenstein and former Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke.
On Thursday, Ackman praised the chief executive officer of
Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of his more recent
investments, calling Steve Ells "outstanding." Late last year
Ells became Chipotle's sole CEO after his co-CEO, Monty Moran,
left the company.
Ackman is known for courting publicity for his activist
investments but has shrouded his more recent bets in mystery,
saying on a recent conference call with clients that one new
investment has already risen 30 percent and that another, which
he also did not name, had already been sold.
As an activist investor, Ackman frequently gives advice,
sometimes unsolicited, to chief executives.
On Thursday he had suggestions for President Donald Trump,
saying that Trump should focus on infrastructure projects like
rebuilding bridges and railroads, instead of trying to tackle
healthcare reform. "He's got to have a win," Ackman said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence Delevingne;
Editing by Leslie Adler)