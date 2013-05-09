Hedge fund manager Cooperman likes banking company Monitise

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LAS VEGAS May 9 Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman listed some of his favorite stocks on Thursday and said the biggest winner of all might be mobile banking company Monitise Plc
"That's a five bagger," Cooperman, who runs Omega Advisors, said about Monitise at the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference on Thursday. "That's the one I would pick to win a contest with," he said on a panel that discussed fund manager's best ideas.
Cooperman also said he likes Express Scripts Holding Co Qualcomm Inc Citigroup Inc, Metlife Inc and American International Group Inc. AIG recently replaced Apple as the hedge fund industry's favorite stock, according to a report from Goldman Sachs.
Cooperman's roughly $7 billion Omega Advisors, founded in 1991, has been one of the industry's stand outs, delivering double digit returns last year when most managers were in the low single digits.
John Burbank, who runs $3.7 billion Passport Capital, said he likes technology companies including Yelp Inc and Yahoo Inc
And Oscar Schafer, chairman of hedge fund Rivulet Capital and a long-time participant in the Barron's Roundtable of top money managers, put his money on rental car company Hertz Global Holdings Inc, which he said has room to trade up to $45 a share from its current $24.56 price.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.