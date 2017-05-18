版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五 03:11 BJT

Hedge fund Hoplite pitches Nike as long bet, sees shares doubling

LAS VEGAS May 18 Hedge fund Hoplite Capital Management's John Lykouretzos on Thursday pitched Nike Inc as a favorite long position, saying that its stock price could double within three years amid strong international growth.

Speaking at the SkyBridge Capital's annual SALT hedge fund conference, the fund manager called Nike a marketing and innovation company. Its stock is relatively inexpensive, trading at its cheapest level in seven years, he said, noting that strong sales should help boost that.

Sales could hit $50 billion by 2020, up from $32.4 billion now, Lykouretzos said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐