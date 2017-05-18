Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad

| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS May 18 Hedge fund managers said they
are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the
so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be
fizzling.
After months of gains fueled by the Trump administration's
promises of relaxed regulations, tax reform and an
infrastructure spending package, U.S. markets this week looked
less appealing as the S&P 500 logged its biggest one-day
drop since September and Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX,
spiked.
"Non-U.S. investing is already starting to win. Time to ride
that train," Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of
DoubleLine Capital, told managers and investors in Las Vegas on
Wednesday at the SkyBridge Capital SALT conference, one of the
hedge fund industry's largest.
Prominent managers at SALT singled out Europe as a good
place to invest. Credit specialists Marc Lasry of Avenue Capital
and Bruce Richards of Marathon Asset Management noted the
relatively calm political climate there compared to the United
States, and touted opportunities around troubled loans and
idiosyncratic debt positions.
Non-performing loans, for example, are yielding roughly 6
percent in the United States while yields are in the double
digits in Spain even as they have better downside protection,
Jack Ross, co-founder of Waterfall Asset Management said.
"Europe is in the third inning while the United States is in
the seventh or ninth inning depending on how successful
President Trump is," said Reade Griffith, chief investment
officer of Polygon's European Event-Driven fund.
With the euro trading at attractive levels compared with the
dollar, promising earnings growth and companies strengthening
their balance sheets, Griffith said that European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi deserves much credit for laying the
groundwork for economic recovery.
"He's a financial superhero and there should be a statue of
him," said Griffith.
HONEYMOON IS OVER
Hedge fund managers and former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke on Wednesday expressed surprise at how blasé markets
have been in the face of rising tensions between the United
States and North Korea and mounting concerns that U.S. President
Donald Trump many not deliver on promises of stronger growth.
Even so, markets were rattled this week as controversies
surrounding the White House mounted, including reports that
Trump had tried to intervene in an investigation into alleged
Russian interference in the U.S. election and that his aides had
undisclosed contacts with Russian officials.
"That noise is not good for the markets and that's what is
feeding the selling," Ray Nolte, chief investment officer at
SkyBridge Capital, which invests in hedge funds, said about
troubles in the White House this week.
He forecast that markets could drop between 5 percent and 10
percent.
"When it hits it will hit with record speed because we had
such a huge bump up and U.S. stocks are priced to perfection."
Before this week's selloff U.S. stocks had climbed roughly
10 percent since Trump's election victory in November.
"All honeymoons end and we are now learning the challenges
of living with our new partner," said Chris Henetemann, who runs
structured credit specialist hedge fund 400 Capital Management.
Only a few months ago, Nolte's SkyBridge portfolio of
investment managers focused largely on the United States, he
said. Now they have shifted money to investments in Europe and
he expects to continue adding assets there later this year.
That strategy could include allocating more money to
managers such as Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point after he
recently told his clients that he is seeing opportunities in
Europe.
"Dan might like Europe more and we might like Europe more,"
Nolte said.
But Europe is the not the only place where investors are
turning.
"The valuations outside the U.S., especially in the emerging
markets, might be more attractive," Adam Blitz, chief investment
officer at Evanston Capital said.
The MSCI emerging markets stock index is trading
up 14.8 percent year to date with a 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1 percent versus a 5.7 percent
gain for the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index, which sports a
12-month forward price-to-equity ratio of 17.7 percent.
Still, emerging markets were also showing signs of unease on
Thursday amid a broad flight to safety as well as Brazil's own
political turmoil.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 9
percent on the day, paring earlier losses that had marked its
biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis. MSCI's emerging
market index fell for a second straight day.
Looking ahead to the next winning investment, Cartica
Management chief CEO Teresa Barger, who currently likes
investments in India, said it was bound to be small and obscure;
"it may be Nigeria."
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)