August sell-off hits big hedge fund names hard

* Sell-off is making losers out of long-time winners
* Investors putting in redemptions in case slide deepens
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lauren Tara LaCapra
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Aug 9 August is not even two
weeks old and for top hedge fund traders like Steven Cohen,
John Paulson and Bill Ackman it could be a month to forget.
Even Cohen, one of the industry's titans, hasn't escaped
the global sell-off -- his $14 billion SAC Capital is down 4
percent this month.
Still after SAC's poor start to the year, the fund is still
in the black with a roughly 6 percent gain this year.
That's not the case for John Paulson, whose two flagship
funds had suffered steep losses even before the month began.
The Paulson's Advantage funds lost more than 10 percent in the
last week, bringing total losses in the two portfolios, which
oversee about $17 billion of investor money, to more than 25
percent.
The brutal global stock sell-off is quickly turning hedge
funds that had been up for the year into losers. Meanwhile,
funds that entered August already down for the year are piling
up even more red ink.
But just as quickly as the Dow Jones industrials plummeted
6.7 percent on Monday, the index climbed back 4 percent on
Tuesday, creating ever more uncertain trading conditions for
even the savviest stock pickers.
Industry observers say the way things are headed, many
funds may post double digit losses for August.
But so far, there appear to be few large hedge fund blowups
because many managers were already reducing their stock
holdings going into the summer given concerns about Europe's
debt crisis, the sluggish U.S. economy and the political
impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling.
The carnage, for the moment, appears confined to small and
lesser known funds that can't weather a big loss.
"There have been a number of blowups in the past week,
particularly small hedge funds in the volatility options
arbitrage space," said Evan Rapoport, chief executive of
HedgeCo Networks, which helps clients invest with funds and
runs a hedge fund.
Just the same, few big fund managers are rejoicing. Indeed,
Bill Ackman and David Einhorn, already nursing losses in their
funds through July, likely got hit hard when financial stocks
and nearly everything else tumbled, people familiar with the
numbers said.
For instance, Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management,
which was down 4.2 percent at the end of July, likely is
feeling more pain because some of the activist investor's
biggest holdings have been getting crushed in August. The
fund's biggest holding, JC Penney (JCP.N), is down 16.7 percent
this month. Shares of Citigroup (C.N), another big holding, are
down 27 percent.
But there are also some winners among the wreckage,
including global macro player Brevan Howard, which gained 2
percent through Friday, and probably some managers who stuck
with gold bets, benefiting from the metal's new highs.
John Thaler and Chase Coleman, who both trace their
investing roots to industry legend Julian Robertson, are seeing
green. Thaler's JAT Capital was up 32.5 percent through the end
of July and Coleman's tech-oriented fund, where short positions
were delivering much of the gains, was up about 30 percent as
well.
Dan Loeb's Third Point Ultra fund is also still up after
gaining 9 percent through July.
But it's not just poor performance that worries investors.
Another concern is redemptions and whether managers will be
forced to sell shares to raise cash to pay fleeing investors.
With the deadline for submitting end-of-third-quarter
redemptions fast approaching, some investors say they are
readying a run toward the exits. Brad Balter, managing partner
of Balter Capital Management, says some investors are putting
in redemption notices to protect themselves in case the numbers
get worse.
Paulson, who is unaccustomed to big losses, is moving
quickly to calm the nerves of his investors. In an unusual
move, he sent a letter to some of his investors on Aug. 5,
saying that quarterly redemption requests were running lower
than normal.
In the letter, Paulson said redemptions requests for the
period ending Sept. 30 represent about 1.2 percent of firm's
$35 billion under management, or roughly $420 million.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Matthew
Goldstein and Steve Orlofsky)