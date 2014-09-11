版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 12日 星期五 04:00 BJT

Investors boost hedge fund holdings in August - data

LONDON, Sept 11 Hedge fund investors added more cash than they redeemed from the asset class in September, following performance gains during August, new data showed on Thursday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions, rose 0.6 percent in September to 149.62 points.

"Subscriptions were nearly double that of redemptions for September, although capital activity was generally lower overall," said Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.

The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.

Hedge funds returns, as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index, rose 1.1 percent in August, the data showed. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by David Clarke)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐