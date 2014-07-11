Investors exit hedge funds at fastest pace in six months-data

LONDON, July 11 Investors pulled out money from
hedge funds in June at the fastest pace in six months, part of
their twice a year adjustments to portfolios, data showed on
Friday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates
monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions, fell 1.77
percent in July to 148.66 points.
The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C
Technologies Holdings Inc and is based on data provided
by its fund clients, which represent about 10 percent of the
assets invested in the hedge fund sector, or about $300 billion.
"Due to semi-annual redemptions, net flows were negative for
the month and represent a new six-month low," said Bill Stone,
chairman and chief executive officer at SS&C.
Net flows into the industry were negative despite hedge
funds returns, as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund
Performance Index, rising to a four-month high of 1.16 percent
in June, the data showed.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Holmes)