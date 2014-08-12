Investors raise hedge fund bets in August - data

LONDON Aug 12 Investor interest in hedge funds
rose in August as they added more cash than they redeemed, even
as performance dipped during July, data showed on Tuesday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions,
rose 0.62 percent in August to 149.05 points.
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on
data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of
assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally, or about $300
billion.
"Net flows returned to positive territory for August, with
both subscriptions and redemptions at lower levels than July,"
said Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.
Hedge funds returns, as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge
Fund Performance Index, fell 0.37 percent in July, the data
showed.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by David Clarke)