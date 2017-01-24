Hedge fund Steel Partners launching $500 mln fund

BOSTON Jan 24 Hedge fund manager Warren
Lichtenstein, well known for successfully pushing companies to
perform better, is raising a new fund for the first time in
nearly a quarter of a century in order to buy stakes in
underperforming companies.
Lichtenstein's Los Angeles-based Steel Partners plans to
raise $500 million for its new portfolio, the S-III Opportunity
Fund, the fund manager told investors in a letter dated Jan. 17
and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
This marks the first time the 51-year-old is creating a new
U.S. investment vehicle since launching Steel Partners II in
1993. Steel Partners has been active in successfully pressuring
Japanese companies like brewer Sapporo Holdings and
condiments maker Bull-Dog Sauce to perform better and
Lichtenstein chaired the board at United Industrial Corp
, one of his most profitable investments.
"Our new fund will invest only in public companies,"
Lichtenstein wrote, adding "Our approach will be to work in a
cooperative manner with management teams and Boards to help
build shareholder value."
The new fund is being launched after investors pulled $100
billion out of hedge funds last year, protesting both high fees
and lackluster returns.
While the new fund aims to buy pieces of companies, its
predecessor Steel Partners II -- which was converted into a
publicly traded investment vehicle called Steel Partners
Holdings L.P. -- plans to buy companies outright.
"Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has made a strategic decision to
discontinue making minority investments in public companies and
intends to drive value by acquiring and operating entire
businesses," the letter said.
Lichtenstein will take the lead on investments at S-III as
chief executive officer and chief investment officer and is
tapping long-time associates Jack Howard as president and Ken
Kong to be chief operating officer.
The fund's investment philosophy is simple and echoes the
words of another investor named Warren -- billionaire Warren
Buffett: invest in good companies that have business models that
can be easily explained. Lichtenstein did not hint at any
targets but said investors should "see an increase in stock
price and enjoy above-average returns."
At a time when investors are complaining about hedge funds'
hefty fees, the new fund is offering fees in-line with the
industry average. The letter says investors can either pay a 1.5
percent management fee and 20 percent of the fund's profits or
opt for a lower 0.75 percent management fee in return for paying
30 percent of the profits.
Steel Partners I delivered an annualized return of 25.4
percent over its five year lifetime while Steel Partners II
posted annualized returns of 11.8 percent between 1993 and 2011.
During the tail end of the financial crisis, Steel Partners
II stumbled when investors reacted to heavy losses by asking to
pull out much of their money. Some investors balked at
Lichtenstein's plan to convert the fund into a publicly traded
vehicle instead of selling assets and returning cash to
investors. Steel Partners Holdings gained 30 percent in the last
52 weeks.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)