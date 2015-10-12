U.S. hedge funds' favorite stocks lose more than rivals - data

| BOSTON
BOSTON Oct 12 Publicly listed companies that
are popular with U.S. hedge funds lost more money than sector
rivals when stock markets tumbled in the last few months, new
data from research firm Symmetric.io show.
Hedge fund managers, who often promise strong returns in all
markets, were caught off guard when stocks sold off on fears of
slower growth in China, falling energy prices, and worries about
a potential U.S. interest rate hike.
Some funds are nursing double digit declines, their deepest
since 2008, according to the data that Symmetric will release to
clients on Tuesday. Reuters reviewed the data on Monday.
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital is off 17 percent while
Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital is down 13 percent. The Standard
& Poor's 500 index is off 2 percent.
"Companies with the highest concentration of hedge fund
ownership are performing 6 percent worse than the sector they
are in," Symmetric Managing Director Sam Abbas said.
Part of the problem could be that stocks fall more as hedge
funds look to exit losing positions, creating a sort of vicious
cycle, Abbas said.
The stock of Brookdale Senior Living, a favorite
among hedge funds, was a major loser.
In May billionaire investor Larry Robbins touted the senior
housing company as one of his best ideas at the Sohn Investment
Conference, saying that one of the easiest things is to bet on
an aging population. He owns 11.6 million shares, making him
Brookdale's seventh largest investor.
Whether people took Robbins' advice and piled in is unclear,
but 43 percent of Brookdale's outstanding stock is owned by
hedge funds including Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners,
Discovery Capital Management and Scopia Capital Management.
Since the presentation, Brookdale's stock has fallen 35
percent, creating pressure for Glenview whose portfolio is down
double digits after a 25 percent gain in 2014.
Another company which lost hedge fund investors a lot of
money this year is renewable energy company SunEdison,
Symmetric.io data show. More than half of its owners are hedge
funds like Einhorn's Greenlight, Glenview, and Leon Cooperman's
Omega Advisors. And its stock price has tumbled 69 percent since
the end of June when the last hedge fund filings were made.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)