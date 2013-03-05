BofA analyst sees tactical sell signal from NYSE data

BOSTON, March 5 Even as U.S. blue chip stocks
hit a record high on Tuesday, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
analyst cautioned that a sell-signal may be forming that might
spoil the party.
Mary Ann Bartels, a technical research analyst at the bank,
said in her weekly Hedge Fund Monitor note that lower cash
levels in margin accounts could suggest that a sell-off may lie
ahead.
The research note was released on the same day the
Dow Jones industrial average steamed past 14,164.53, the record
close it set in 2007.
"Current levels have fallen to levels that have generated a
tactical sell signal based on a 2-standard deviation Z-score
reading." Bartels wrote, referring to cash balances in margin
accounts.
What happens next could be similar to what happened nearly
three years ago, she added.
"The last time a sell signal was generated was on April 2010
and the S&P 500 subsequently corrected by 16 percent in the two
months."
She also noted that stock market investors have become
significantly more confident in their bets as they have used
more borrowed money to finance trades. Leverage rose 31.6
percent year on year and 10.2 percent month over month to $364
billion in January compared with a peak of $381 billion seen in
July 2007, the research note said.