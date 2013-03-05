UPDATE 1-BofA analyst sees tactical sell signal from NYSE data

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 5 Even as U.S. blue chip stocks
hit a record high on Tuesday, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
analyst cautioned that a sell-signal may be forming that might
spoil the party, if only briefly.
Mary Ann Bartels, a technical research analyst at the bank,
said in her weekly Hedge Fund Monitor note that lower cash
levels in margin accounts could suggest a sell-off lies ahead.
But Bartels and her team of analysts, who track how many of
the world's most powerful hedge funds are positioning
themselves, said any future decline could just be a short-term
correction in a market that has become a little too excited.
The bank's research note was released on the same day the
Dow Jones industrial average steamed to a record high, topping
the record close of 14,164.53 set in October 2007.
"Current levels have fallen to levels that have generated a
tactical sell signal based on a 2-standard deviation Z-score
reading." Bartels wrote, referring to cash balances in margin
accounts.
What happens next could be similar to what happened nearly
three years ago, she added.
"The last time a sell signal was generated was on April
2010, and the S&P 500 subsequently corrected by 16 percent in
the two months."
But there are also signs that stock market investors have
become significantly more confident over the last years and that
any sell-off may only be a brief correction, the analysts said.
Investor confidence is measured by how much more borrowed
money is being used to finance trades, the bank said, noting
that leverage rose 31.6 percent year on year and 10.2 percent
month over month to $364 billion in January, compared with a
peak of $381 billion in July 2007.
"Current readings indicate that investors are becoming more
confident in the equity market, which generally supports further
upside," the note said, adding, "Just short term levels have
gotten a bit ahead of themselves with cash levels now drawn down
to levels which typically result in market correction."
Although some hedge funds have delivered eye popping returns
over the years, the $2.6 trillion industry is off to a slow
start in 2013. "Hedge funds continue to underperform the equity
market," the note said.
With hedge fund returns closely guarded by their managers,
only a few numbers have dribbled out in the last days.
Tiger Global Management, whose past double-digit returns
have ranked it among the industry's best performers, is among
the funds that got off to a tepid start. The fund inched up 0.3
percent in February and is now up 2.3 percent for the first two
months of 2013, an investor said. The Standard & Poor's 500
index climbed 6.2 percent during the same time.
The bank's research also found that certain hedge funds,
particularly so-called global macro funds that bet on currencies
and interest rates, have aggressively bought the Standard &
Poor's 500, NASDAQ 100 and 10-year Treasuries.
At the same time, they aggressively sold commodities. But
the bet on 10-year Treasuries is already crowded, the bank
found, perhaps suggesting some concern about how quickly the
global economy will continue to recover and that spending cuts
might weigh on U.S. growth.