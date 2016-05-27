Hedge fund Tourbillon urges SunOpta to sell itself

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
May 27 Hedge fund firm Tourbillon Capital Partners LP has sent a letter to SunOpta Inc, urging that the Canadian food company be sold to increase shareholder value, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
The $4 billion hedge fund has a 9.9 percent stake in SunOpta. Its shares have fallen 44 percent this year as of Thursday's close.
"Simply put, we believe SunOpta can become a more valuable business as a part of a larger enterprise," Jason Karp, who runs Tourbillion, wrote in the letter, according to a 13-D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Svea Herbst; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
