SunOpta hires advisers after shareholder urges sale of company

June 27 Canada's SunOpta Inc, which is
under pressure from hedge fund Tourbillon Capital Partners LP to
sell itself, said it hired financial and legal advisers to
explore strategic alternatives.
The strategic review follows talks with large shareholders,
who concluded that "now is not the right time to commence an
outright sale of the company," the organic food company said in
a statement on Monday.
SunOpta's board hired Rothschild Inc as the financial
adviser and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP as the legal
adviser.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)