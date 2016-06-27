版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 21:17 BJT

SunOpta hires advisers after shareholder urges sale of company

June 27 Canada's SunOpta Inc, which is under pressure from hedge fund Tourbillon Capital Partners LP to sell itself, said it hired financial and legal advisers to explore strategic alternatives.

The strategic review follows talks with large shareholders, who concluded that "now is not the right time to commence an outright sale of the company," the organic food company said in a statement on Monday.

SunOpta's board hired Rothschild Inc as the financial adviser and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP as the legal adviser. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐