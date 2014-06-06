Blackstone seeded hedge fund Sureview Capital shuts down - sources

| BOSTON, June 6
BOSTON, June 6 Sureview Capital, a small hedge
fund which received starting capital from one of the industry's
most powerful investors, Blackstone Group, shut down last
month, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The fund was founded by John Wu with seed money from
Blackstone Alternative Asset Management in 2011 and last
reported assets of $427 million on a regulatory filing.
At the end of the first quarter Sureview, which specialized
in picking stocks, listed CBS Corp as its biggest
position and said it owned shares in Yahoo Inc and
Facebook Inc, all of which suffered losses in March and
early April. Sureview, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, did not
respond to phone calls seeking comment.
The industry sources requested anonymity because hedge funds
are private.
When it launched, Sureview was viewed as a potential new
heavy hitter in the $2.7 trillion industry, not only because of
Wu's resume, which included working at Kingdon Capital and Tiger
Management before that, but more importantly because of
Blackstone's seal of approval.
Considered one of the industry's savviest investors,
Blackstone invests roughly $55 billion in hedge funds and has
raised more than $2 billion for its two so-called seeding funds,
which help get new fund managers started. Competition for a
piece of those assets, usually distributed in $100 million to
$150 million chunks, was fierce, fund managers familiar with the
selection process have said. Blackstone has seeded fewer than 20
new hedge fund managers.
Industry analysts have said it is generally expected that
not every manager in a seeding fund will mature and that some
will shut down.
Wu had a tough start in 2011 but returns were strong in
2013. This year, the fund struggled during the first quarter,
the people familiar with the fund and its performance said.
Running a hedge fund has been especially difficult recently
with the industry's performance paling in comparison to the
broader stock market.
Hedge funds lost money in April and March, and are up only
1.71 percent in the first five months of this year, according to
data from Hedge Fund Research.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)