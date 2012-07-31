Credit funds get boost from JP Morgan loss -survey

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 The type of hedge funds that bet
against JP Morgan and made money from its $5.8 billion
"London Whale" trading loss has risen to the top of investors'
buying lists for the coming quarter, a survey showed.
Of 157 investors polled across the globe, 53 percent said
they planned to allocate cash to credit relative value funds in
the coming quarter, according to Credit Suisse's
mid-year Hedge Fund Investor Survey.
This hedge fund strategy seeks to profit from dislocations
in fixed income markets, and many have performed well this year
after taking advantage of the U.S. bank's losing position in
credit derivatives.
Robert Leonard, global head of Capital Services at Credit
Suisse, said news of the funds' gains from the JP Morgan loss
probably boosted the appeal of the strategy. Investors are also
demanding trading styles that are less exposed to the economic
headwinds causing havoc elsewhere.
"Investors have got plenty of volatility in their book right
now. They are looking for strategies that are less volatile, and
I think credit is one of those," he told Reuters.
The credit relative value fund strategy was the fifth most
popular when Credit Suisse conducted an earlier survey, before
JP Morgan's loss came to light.
By comparison, 50 percent of the investors said they planned
to increase their allocation to global macro funds, which were
the most sought type of fund at the start of the year, the
survey showed.
In May, JP Morgan reported a $2 billion trading loss, which
then swelled to $5.8 billion, after the bank's Chief Investment
Office made bets now known as "the London Whale trades" on
derivatives linked to corporate debt.
The loss proved an embarrassment for the bank and led to
criticism of boss Jamie Dimon. The outsized bets also distorted
the price of certain credit derivatives and offered shrewd hedge
funds a chance to profit when the bank was eventually forced to
sell.
According to Hedge Fund Research, the HFRI Relative Value
(Total) Index was up 4.18 percent to mid-July, more than double
the 1.87 percent average hedge fund gain.
Some individual credit relative value funds have performed
even better.
BlueMountain, the firm co-founded by Andrew Feldstein, has
seen its Credit Alternatives Fund rise by more than 10 percent
by mid-July, while Brevan Howard's Credit Catalysts Fund was up
more than 7 percent, private investor data shows.
Some funds such as Boaz Weinstein's Saba Capital have since
exited their bets against JP Morgan, but other managers still
remain confident dislocations elsewhere in credit markets will
offer new opportunities, fund sources said.
Meanwhile, the results of the Credit Suisse survey may worry
managers of equity long-short funds.
Yet to rebound from a poor 2011, the strategy is set to
suffer the most withdrawals in the coming quarter as 26 percent
of investors indicated that they planned to cut exposure.
"The good news is we haven't see a big exodus from the space
... But I do think in the second half of the year, that is going
to be a different story. It's going to be a time when a lot of
investors draw conclusions based on how their managers perform,"
Leonard said.
More than four-fifths of investors polled expect to make
allocations to hedge funds in the coming quarter, and 63 percent
indicated that they had made allocations in the past quarter,
the survey found.