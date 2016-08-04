Taconic co-founder Brody comes out of retirement to launch new hedge fund

NEW YORK Aug 4 Hedge fund veteran Kenneth Brody has come out of retirement to launch a new money management firm, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Brody, who co-founded Taconic Capital Advisors and retired in 2013, has reemerged as chief executive of Sutton Square Partners, a New York-based hedge fund manager.

Sutton Square will start investing on Sept. 1 with more than $100 million, including $50 million from Brody, according to the person. The fund will focus on stock picking, betting for and against stocks across sectors.

Investments will be led by portfolio manager Victor Ho, previously an executive at hedge fund firm Conatus Capital Management. A team of four analysts will work with Ho, including Brody's son Charlie Brody.

Brody, 73, will manage business operations and investment risk. He will also assist Melissa Whitney, the director of marketing, with fundraising.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc will serve as the firm's prime brokers, according to the person. Spokesmen for the banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taconic, now led by co-founder Frank Brosens and chief investment officer Christopher DeLong, manages $6.1 billion. It uses a so-called event driven strategy, one that bets on corporate shake-ups. Brody and Brosens were partners at Goldman Sachs before launching Taconic together.