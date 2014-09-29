U.S. regulators probe bank maneuver to cut hedge funds' taxes - WSJ

Sept 29 A trading strategy employed by large
banks to help hedge funds and other clients cut taxes has drawn
criticism from U.S. authorities, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The trading strategy, known as "dividend arbitrage",
involves banks temporarily transferring ownership of a client's
shares to a lower-tax jurisdiction at a time when the client
expects to collect a dividend on those shares, WSJ said, citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1uVARnQ)
Bank of America Corp was recently questioned by U.S.
regulators about the potential legal and reputational risks from
the maneuver, the newspaper said, citing a spokesman for the
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
The maneuver typically helps bank clients cut taxes from as
much as 30 percent of the dividend payment to 10 percent, the
newspaper said. Banks collect fees on the transactions.
Other banks that arrange similar transfers include Citigroup
Inc, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Morgan Stanley, the newspaper said, adding
that it wasn't clear if these banks have been questioned about
the strategy.
Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department unveiled tough new
rules on corporate "inversion" deals, aimed at making the
tax-avoidance transactions less desirable.
Bank of America was not immediately available for comment
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze
Jamal)