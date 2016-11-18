REFILE-Hedge in the cloud: funds outsourcing computing power step into unknown

(Repeats because of formatting problems)
By Maiya Keidan and Jemima Kelly
LONDON Nov 18 Tucked into the attic of a
Georgian building in London's West End, seven people run a $200
million hedge fund following artificial intelligence formulas.
But the supercomputers that process their complex algorithms are
nowhere to be seen.
While most established hedge funds keep their trading
systems at close quarters, Piquant Technologies outsources all
its IT to third parties via the cloud, where multiple computing
resources are shared by multiple and often unrelated users.
Moving data off-site to cloud providers may be physically
safer than storing servers in an office in Mayfair and may even
provide security in anonymity.
Piquant co-founders James Holloway, 32, and Iain Buchanan,
36, say putting their trading and back office systems on
external platforms halves hardware costs and means one less
person to hire for maintenance.
"Do not burgle Piquant - it's not worth it," said Holloway,
the fund's Chief Investment Officer. "In our office we have
really no hardware except for a mouse, a keyboard and a screen."
But risks lurk if data is not properly protected.
Technology provider RFA, which has 576 hedge fund clients
globally, said 20 percent - or 115 - of them funds moved some
operations to the cloud last year.
The likes of Amazon, Google and Microsoft
are winning new customers - asset managers who gain
access to the latest supercomputers without having to buy any
hardware, helping them cut costs.
Regulators are trying to keep up, raising concerns about how
well the risks are monitored.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority spelled out in
guidelines earlier this year that use of the cloud must not
"erode, impair or worsen the firms operational risk".
It said "some respondents" wrote in to challenge that
prerequisite.
The regulator also asked funds to actively supervise and
test arrangements. The Monetary Authority of Singapore added the
topic to its guidelines.
Regulators in Germany, Spain, Italy and the United States
have put out no guidelines specifically on cloud usage, though
many address outsourcing generally. They declined to comment on
whether they might provide future guidelines.
A spokesman at the Swiss regulator said they were "aware of
the topic" but had no plans to bring out FCA-style guidelines.
"TOE IN THE WATER"
Piquant's founders set up their fund in 2013 and later
outsourced all their IT.
Most other hedge funds - worried by the risks of
cyber-attacks and data centres going down - are reluctant to
trust third-party providers with their trading systems. They are
outsourcing less sensitive areas such as email.
"We are putting our toe in the water, starting to use
infrastructure and other services on the private cloud," said
Iain Anderson, Chief Technology Officer at $15 billion hedge
fund Cheyne Capital.
Cheyne has moved investor relations and marketing
applications to an off-site location dedicated solely to their
firm. It is not currently using "public" cloud platforms such as
Amazon's, where hardware is shared by multiple users who require
technological aptitude to use it securely.
Amazon says, for example, that clients should encrypt their
own data to keep it totally safe.
Some funds worry the size of public cloud providers makes
them a hacking target.
Others say only platforms like Amazon Web Services have the
money and expertise to put in place the safest systems. Research
firm Gartner says Amazon holds almost double the amount of data
held by its seven nearest competitors combined.
"Few firms have the means to stay on top of cyber security,"
said Alexandru Agachi, the chief operating officer of Empiric
Capital, a Knightsbridge-based hedge fund. "The largest clouds
in the world do have these resources."
LITTLE DATA
Some anticipate a wholesale move.
"This will be the last set of servers we buy," said Andy
Flatt, Chief Technology Officer at London-based fund Omni
Partners. "My guess is that in three years we will not be buying
physical servers".
Others fear that many breaches - beyond well-publicised
hacks of celebrities' images stored on Apple's iCloud - may go
unreported.
"If you're storing someone else's data, you'd think there'd
be hacks on that but that's not something we've seen," Garry
Liburn, detective inspector for the Metropolitan Police Cyber
Crime Unit, said at an event in Mayfair last month.
Under the FCA's new guidelines, which only took effect in
July, firms should tell the regulator if they experience a
breach. The watchdog declined to comment on whether any had
reported incidents.
"I am sure there have been hacks of the cloud ... no one is
reporting them," said Viktor Ula, managing partner at investment
consultant PivotalPath.
"If a cloud reported a hack, it would halt their growth. The
risk that everyone believes exists out there would then be
perceived to be even higher and folks would probably revert to
having systems internally."
SECURITY FEARS
Such fears explain why some funds, like $10 billion
Systematica Investments Services, reject the cloud.
"Systematica does not use any external cloud at this point
in time," said Matt Kilsby, chief operating officer at
Systematica. "Security is a big risk, with the growing range and
complexity of cyber crime in the backdrop."
Ian Massingham, a technical evangelist at Amazon Web
Services (AWS), told Reuters AWS hadn't had any hacks, though it
was possible to create an insecure system using AWS.
"When we give you the resources, you're creating machines,
you're configuring machines on our platform so we give you a set
of tools - but it's in your hands," he said.
