Third Point takes stakes in Yum!, Devon-letter

BOSTON May 1 Hedge fund Third Point on Friday
told investors that it has taken new positions in fast-food
restaurant company Yum! Brands and Devon Energy and thinks U.S.
stocks are still attractive because economic data should improve
and a near term rate hike seems unlikely.
Third Point said it holds a "significant" stake in Yum!
Brands after determining that it has "turned the page on recent
trouble in its Chinese business," and said it sees dramatic
profit recovery over the next one to two years.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard
Valdmanis)