Loeb says Dow Chemicals still under-earning in petrochemicals

BOSTON May 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb
told clients that he thinks Dow Chemicals is still not
making as much money as it can in its petrochemicals business
and said that a recent drop in over inflated sectors was
"painful" but "healthy."
In his quarterly letter, Loeb, who runs $14.3 billion Third
Point, said some sectors were "exhibiting bubble-licious
valuations" but that the U.S. economy is growing from its low
levels in the first quarter.
He said corporate credit and mortgage investments helped the
firm earn roughly half of its returns with Greek government
bonds plus Ally Financial, Dow, Sony Corp and
Cheniere Energy accounting as the firm's biggest winners
in the first three months of 2014. SoftBank Sotheby's
FedEx the Japanese Macro bet, were its biggest
losers.
