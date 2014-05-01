UPDATE 1-Loeb sees 2014 as an opportunity but warns of volatility

(Adds details on letter, outlook for economy)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON May 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb
said the sharp decline in the market earlier this year has
given buyers a chance to step in at attractive levels, but he
cautioned that the rest of the year could bring more bumpy
trading.
In his quarterly letter dated May 1, Loeb said some sectors
were "exhibiting bubble-licious valuations" and that the decline
in "overinflated sectors" hurt but was ultimately "healthy."
Loeb, who runs the $14.3 billion Third Point hedge fund,
said the U.S. economy is showing signs of picking up and that
the old trading adage "sell in May and go away" may not hold
this year.
As one of the hedge fund industry's most watched investors,
Loeb has delivered an average annual return of 21 percent over
the last 19 years, and he spelled out what has frustrated so
many managers so far this year.
"Consensus positions entering this year - long Japan, long
momentum, and short bonds - have all underperformed, while value
and emerging markets have accelerated," Loeb wrote in the
letter, which was seen by Reuters.
And markets could become more volatile at the end of the
year as the Federal Reserve's easy money policy gives way to
speculation about when interest rates will be raised. "We will
have to buckle our seat belts for an inevitably more volatile
environment," he said.
In the first three months of 2014, the Third Point Partners
LP fund gained 3.5 percent, outpacing the Standard and Poor's
500 Index's 1.8 percent increase.
Corporate credit and mortgage investments helped the firm
earn roughly half of its returns. Ally Financial Inc,
Dow Chemical Co, Sony Corp and Cheniere Energy
Inc were the firm's biggest stock winners in the first
three months of 2014. SoftBank Corp, Sotheby's
FedEx Corp and a Japanese macro bet were its biggest
losers.
He spent a chunk of the letter urging Dow Chemical's
management to do more to boost earnings.
Loeb has long been praised for finding investments around
the world in all types of asset classes, and on Thursday he
discussed Japanese mid-cap stock IHI Corp, which is
involved in commercial aerospace, automotive fuel efficiency and
Abenomicsled real estate reflation in Tokyo.
He said the company is worth more than its 1,000 yen share
price and that earnings could be boosted if the company focused
more on "high return segments," moving away from its "suboptimal
conglomerate structure of the past."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio
and Steve Orlofsky)