RPT - INSIGHT-Julian Robertson's second dalliance with investors disappoints

By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, August 13 For Julian Robertson, the
83-year-old billionaire former hedge fund manager, history is
repeating itself.
In 2000, Robertson returned outside investors' money to
focus on his own fortune. In 2010, he started taking money from
outside investors again, but five years later, two of the three
vehicles he set up have been unwound, while the third has shrunk
as investors have pulled their money.
Robertson's personal fortune has more than doubled to $3.4
billion since 2000, and his Tiger Management is as strong as
ever: the hedge funds he has ownership stakes in now manage more
than $30 billion, up from about $20 billion in early 2010 and
equal to highs in 2008 just before the financial crisis. But the
small part of his empire devoted to outside fund management has
been less successful, and he's unlikely to expand that business,
people familiar with Tiger said.
Since 2000, Robertson has focused on giving start-up capital
to hedge fund managers. After the financial crisis, many asset
managers struggled to raise money from other investors, so
Robertson decided to help raise money from outsiders for the
hedge funds he had invested in. To do that, and ensure Tiger's
success for the next generation, he promoted his son, Alex, to
managing partner and brought in a trio of executives to help run
and market the business.
He started three vehicles that in turn put money into funds
he already backed. Two were essentially funds of hedge funds for
state pensions in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. One, Tiger
Accelerator, let investors share in Robertson's ownership stake
in six firms that managed hedge funds, and invest directly in
the six funds as well.
TAR HEEL PARTNERS
The North Carolina fund, created at the request of the state
pension system, was called "Tiger Tar Heel Partners." It
invested in two funds that Tiger had already backed: Tiger
Consumer and Hound Partners, and the blended portfolio produced
gains through June 2014. Tiger had hoped North Carolina would
add to the $140 million it allocated in 2012, allowing Tiger Tar
Heel to hire more fund managers, people familiar with the matter
said.
But, in a previously undisclosed move, Tiger Tar Heel was
dissolved this spring at Tiger's request. At about the same
time, North Carolina decided as a matter of policy to invest
directly in stock-focused hedge funds instead of through
intermediaries, pension fund spokesman Schorr Johnson told
Reuters. Investing in hedge funds directly can be less expensive
as funds of hedge funds typically add an extra layer of cost,
although Tiger did not charge such fees. Tiger indirectly
benefitted from having managers that it had seeded receive
additional capital.
North Carolina's move followed the collapse in 2013 of Tiger
Keystone Partners, a fund created at the request of the
Pennsylvania State Employees' Retirement System. A small loss
early on-mostly tied to a bad bullion-related bet by hedge
fund Sun Valley Gold- prompted a pension board member to call
for the state to get out, according to public comments reported
by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
A political brouhaha ensued, and the pension's investment
chief retired. The fund ultimately rebounded to a slight gain,
but Tiger, frustrated with the experience, killed it, people
familiar with the matter said.
STALLED ACCELERATOR
Some investors have also bailed on Tiger Accelerator, a fund
launched in June 2011 that allowed outsiders to invest in six
funds already seeded by Tiger. Investors were also given
stakes in the companies that managed the funds, a first for
Tiger Management, which previously kept those stakes for itself.
Accelerator raised $450 million, most of it with the help of
Morgan Stanley's far-flung clients in its wealth management
network. Investors, including the St. Andrew's School in
Middletown, Delaware, and the Bowana Foundation, a charitable
vehicle for the founder of Boston Market and Einstein Bros.
Bagels, committed to keeping their money tied up for two years
and to pay as much as a 10 percent fee on returns if the fund
performed well.
In 2011 and 2012, the fund performed better than indexes of
hedge funds but worse than the Standard & Poor's 500.
Some investors were disappointed by the early returns and
pulled out of the fund at their first chance in 2013.
Other investors pulled out money more selectively - the fund
was designed to allow them to withdraw from some Tiger
Accelerator funds while remaining in others. Investors have
mostly left Cascabel Management and Long Oar Global Investors,
laggards that have or plan to return significant capital to
investors this year, but are staying in business, according to
people familiar with the situation.
Assets stood at just $295 million as of April 30 this year,
down from $464 million in November 2012, according to client
reporting materials.
To be sure, some funds that Tiger Accelerator invested in
turned out to be winners. Nehal Chopra's Ratan Capital
Management and Ben Gambill's Tiger Eye Capital both produced
several years of huge returns and dramatically increased their
assets.
Investors in Tiger Accelerator received returns from two
sources: the investments in actual hedge funds, and their
partial ownership of the companies that managed the hedge funds.
About $15 million has been paid out by Accelerator to investors
from those partial stakes, people familiar with the matter said.
It's not the first time Robertson has faced withdrawals from
impatient clients. In the late 1990s, he lost money as he
avoided Internet stocks and focused on shares he thought were
undervalued. Investors got tired of waiting for him to be right,
and withdrew billions of dollars. Tiger's assets under
management sank to about $6 billion from as much as $22 billion
before.
Soon after he closed the fund, the air hissed out of tech
stocks. But Robertson had already moved on, giving startup
capital to some of his former star analysts - often around $20
million each for a 20-percent to 25-percent stake in the
business.
Tiger has seeded about 50 firms overall, not to be confused
with Tiger "Cubs" - pre-2000 Tiger employees who have gone on to
run some of the largest hedge funds in the world.
Seeding has helped Robertson's fortune rise to $3.4 billion
from about $1.5 billion in 2000, according to Forbes and the
Wall Street Journal. Robertson is an active philanthropist and
his non-hedge fund investments include luxury hotels and land in
New Zealand, where he spends a significant part of the year.
Industry experts including David Shukis, head of global
investment services at Cambridge Associates, which helps pension
funds pick hedge funds and manage their holdings, said investors
often love picking stocks and funds, and view working with
clients as more of a chore.
"It makes sense when managers who have already made a lot of
money from fees say 'I don't need to do this anymore,'" Shukis
said.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in New York, editing by Dan
Wilchins and John Pickering)