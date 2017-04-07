RPT-Billionaire investor Julian Robertson pulls plug on protégés fund

(Repeats story first published on Thursday)
By Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK/BOSTON, April 6 Billionaire investor
Julian Robertson is shutting a portfolio that let outsiders bet
with him on would-be star managers and has exited entirely from
former protégée Nehal Chopra's Ratan Capital Management,
according to recent regulatory filings.
The closure of Tiger Management Advisors LLC's six-year-old
Tiger Accelerator Fund comes after poor performance and sharp
declines in assets at its underlying hedge fund firms.
For now, it marks the end of retired hedge fund legend
Robertson's side-business of gathering other people's money to
invest in smaller hedge funds, even though he left open the
possibility of pursuing such a strategy again.
For nearly two decades, Robertson has made investments with
roughly three dozen hedge funds, including a number run by his
former employees, whose firms are often referred to as 'Tiger
Cubs,' in a nod to the name of Robertson's hedge fund Tiger
Management.
The Tiger Accelerator Fund was unusual in that it grouped
six such individual funds together and allowed investors, who
might not be able to afford getting into some of the other funds
that Robertson backs, to track the billionaire's best new
prospects. The fund gave them stakes as limited partners and let
them share in the revenue.
It managed just $28.5 million of outside capital as of Dec.
31, 2016, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission
filing made on March 30. That is down more than 90 percent from
$450 million at its launch in 2011, which marked Robertson's
return to accepting outside capital, a practice he had ended in
2000 when he shut his hedge fund.
A spokesman for Robertson, 84, declined to comment.
Tiger Accelerator joins the growing list of failed hedge
funds hurt by investors flocking to the exits in the face of
high fees and sluggish returns. Data from Hedge Fund Research
show 1,057 portfolios shuttered last year, the most liquidations
since 2009.
Among the latest wave of managers supported by Robertson,
the reversal of fortune at Chopra's Ratan Capital Management has
been particularly stark. Her fund, named after the Hindi word
for jewel, grew quickly to manage more than $1 billion, with
capital from a public pension fund in New York and the family
foundation of Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots.
Working in the same Park Avenue, New York City building as
Tiger, Ratan produced three straight years of double-digit gains
until a big bet on drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc soured and hurt the fund in 2015 and
2016. The fund managed just $375 million as of Dec. 31,
according to its latest regulatory filing.
Robertson has pulled out of the Ratan fund completely
according to a separate March 30 SEC filing.
Most of the other five Tiger seedlings have also suffered.
Tiger Veda closed down in November 2015. Cascabel Management
shut down in the first half of 2015.
Robertson pulled his money out of Long Oar Global Investors
LLC in early 2014, and the firm is no longer registered with the
SEC, an indication that it is either out of business or manages
less than $100 million.
Tiger Eye Capital, now the largest of the Tiger Accelerator
Fund cohort of managers, has seen its assets drop to $923
million at the end of last year from $1.4 billion at the start
of 2016, according to a recent SEC filing.
Teewinot Capital Advisors LLC decided to stop managing money
for the Tiger Accelerator portfolio in the third quarter of
2016, a source familiar with the matter said. At the end of last
year, Teewinot managed $154 million, up from $138 million in
April 2015.
Representatives for the six funds either declined to comment
or did not respond to requests for comment.
For more on the history of the Tiger Accelerator Fund, click
here: (reut.rs/2oKuIll)
DIASPORA DELIVERS MIXED RESULTS
Some of the managers in the fund initially posted strong
performance and assets grew significantly, especially at Tiger
Eye and Ratan. As a result, early investors in the Tiger
Accelerator Fund appear to have made money. As of August 2015,
about $15 million has been paid out by Tiger Accelerator to
investors from their minority stakes in the underlying hedge
funds, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
A more up-to-date figure was not available. The fund has
been run day-to-day by Chief Investment Officer Gil Caffray and
President Alex Robertson, Julian's son.
Julian Robertson's personal wealth continued to climb even
as the Tiger Accelerator Fund has stumbled. Forbes puts his net
worth at $3.8 billion, up from $3.4 billion in 2015 and $1.5
billion in 2000.
Robertson had more than $230 million invested with the six
newcomers in the Tiger Accelerator Fund in January 2011 before
raising outside capital with the help of Morgan Stanley
marketers, according to fund materials seen by Reuters.
While many members of the Tiger diaspora boast strong
long-term results, some have struggled lately.
Tiger Global Management, led by Robertson protégé Chase
Coleman, lost 15 percent last year. This year the firm's hedge
fund is making money again, having returned 13.5 percent in the
first quarter, an investor said.
Another Tiger-seeded firm, Hound Partners LLC, ended 2016
with a 2.3 percent loss and is roughly flat this year after a
1.1 percent gain in March, an investor said. And Viking Global
Investors, led by former Robertson deputy Andreas Halvorsen,
ended 2016 with a 4 percent loss, but is up 4.9 percent this
year, an investor said.
Representatives for those funds declined to comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence Delevingne;
Editing by Bill Rigby)