UPDATE 1-Tiger Global partner Feroz Dewan to leave, plans own firm

(Adds details on fund, industry background)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON May 18 Tiger Global Management on Monday
announced key personnel changes including the departure of Feroz
Dewan, who has run the closely watched Wall Street firm's hedge
fund operations and is leaving to start his own business.
Dewan, a partner who has been with Tiger Global for 12
years, will leave at the end of June, the firm's founder, Chase
Coleman, wrote to clients in a letter seen by Reuters.
Tiger Global oversees roughly $20 billion in assets, with
roughly half invested in its fast-growing private equity
business. The remainder is invested in public equities with
about $6 billion in its hedge fund and $3.5 billion in its
long-only portfolios.
Scott Shleifer, who had been running the private equity
business with Lee Fixel, will take over as head of the firm's
public equity business.
Tiger Global has long been focused on technology investing
and listed Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc as its
biggest holding at the end of the first quarter. It also raised
its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Co , which listed
its shares in the biggest ever initial public offering last
year, a regulatory filing shows.
The hedge fund started the year on a rocky note but
recovered some ground in April with a 3.2 percent gain, leaving
it down 2.4 percent for the year to date, an investor said.
Coleman, one of a number of managers who learned the
business from industry legend Julian Robertson, said he will be
"closely involved in the portfolio management and investment
research of both businesses and will also maintain primary
responsibility for the non-investment functions of the firm."
Some of the so-called Tiger Cubs, who got their start with
Robertson's Tiger Management, rank among the industry's best
performers. Others have fallen on hard times with at least three
firms that trace their roots back to Robertson shutting down
this year.
Separately, Caleb Watts, also a Tiger Global partner, also
will be leaving to focus on managing his own money, according to
the letter.
To streamline operations the firm is also merging its Tiger
Global Internet Opportunities Fund into its Tiger Global Long
Opportunities fund.
