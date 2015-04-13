Trian complains about executive pay at DuPont

| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 Trian Fund Management,
fighting for seats on the board at chemicals and agricultural
conglomerate giant DuPont, said top company executives
were still well paid last year even though the board
acknowledged that the operating performance was poor.
The hedge fund said in a presentation filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that the board's
compensation committee exercised "negative discretion" and gave
management a 0 percent payout for "corporate performance" under
the company's short-term incentive program.
But it still paid management well, finding a way to give top
executives a 80 percent to 100 percent payout factor for
"individual performance," the hedge fund said.
"How does it work that they think the business is going
badly but the employees are doing great," said Trian partner Ed
Garden while presenting the hedge fund's case at the 13D
Monitor's Active-Passive Investor Summit on Monday.
A DuPont spokeswoman said CEO Ellen Kullman's "compensation
is closely aligned with DuPont performance and shareholder
interests."
Trian is campaigning to win four seats on DuPont's board
meeting next month.
In the speech, Garden said Trian would seek to end "crony"
compensation.
"We will get it fixed, we will bring an ownership mentality
to the boardroom and we will make DuPont great again," he said.
The fund, run by Nelson Peltz, is pushing the company's
board to be more accountable and is arguing to split the company
into two pieces. Trian said again on Monday that it could save
between $2 billion and $4 billion in costs every year by
splitting the company.
Trian prides itself on forging generally collaborative
relationships with boards and being a long-term investor.
(Editing by Ted Botha)