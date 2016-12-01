UPDATE 1-Tiger-backed hedge fund firm Tyrian to close, source says

(Adds details)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK Dec 1 Tyrian Investments LP, the
stock-focused hedge fund manager backed by Julian Robertson's
Tiger Management LLC, is shutting down, according to a person
familiar with the situation.
New York-based Tyrian was founded in January 2010 by Orlando
Muyshondt with so-called "seed" capital from Tiger, which is
famous for backing promising hedge fund managers. Muyshondt did
not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tiger declined
to comment.
Tyrian managed $535.4 million in so-called regulatory assets
as measured by the Securities and Exchange Commission at Dec.
31, 2015, according to a public disclosure. Such filings can
exaggerate the actual capital managed because of leverage and
other factors.
Its $259.5 million in publicly disclosed stock holdings
included GCP Applied Technologies, CoreLogic Inc
and Howard Hughes Corp as of Sept. 30.
The shutdown was first reported by financial news website
ValueWalk.
