Ex-Goldman exec moves to UBS hedge fund group

April 19 Scott Molin, formerly an executive in
Goldman Sachs Group's hedge fund group, has joined UBS
as a managing director, mostly focused on hedge funds,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Molin, who has spent more than 20 years on the sell-side,
was most recently at Goldman, where he was managing director and
co-head of the firm's cross asset sales group to hedge funds.
Molin's move will be "a part of the continuing strengthening
of our Americas Senior Relationship Management team," the memo
said.
Prior to joining Goldman in 2000, Scott spent more than 10
years at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette in equity research sales.
Goldman has seen several departures this year. In February,
Reuters reported that the head of Goldman's hedge fund team,
Howard Wietschner, was retiring after nearly two decades.
Before moving into his current position, Wietschner was the
head of cross-product distribution for hedge funds.