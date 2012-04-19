Ex-Goldman exec moves to UBS hedge fund group

April 19 Scott Molin, formerly an executive in Goldman Sachs Group's hedge fund group, has joined UBS as a managing director, mostly focused on hedge funds, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Molin, who has spent more than 20 years on the sell-side, was most recently at Goldman, where he was managing director and co-head of the firm's cross asset sales group to hedge funds.

Molin's move will be "a part of the continuing strengthening of our Americas Senior Relationship Management team," the memo said.

Prior to joining Goldman in 2000, Scott spent more than 10 years at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette in equity research sales.

Goldman has seen several departures this year. In February, Reuters reported that the head of Goldman's hedge fund team, Howard Wietschner, was retiring after nearly two decades.

Before moving into his current position, Wietschner was the head of cross-product distribution for hedge funds.