Hedge fund Viking retools stock picking after big losses

BOSTON
BOSTON Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever
yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered
its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in
financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks,
its co-founder told clients.
The $30 billion firm's biggest portfolio, Viking Global
Equities, lost 4 percent last year, marking only the third time
since its 1999 launch that it lost money. The broader stock
market index S&P 500 gained 12 percent in 2016.
In the letter to clients from Andreas Halvorsen dated
January 17 and seen by Reuters on Monday, the firm said it was
"very disappointed by these results". It got sector weightings
and the size of its bets wrong and shifted its organizational
structure to perform better this year.
"In a year when sector selection turned out to be a
significant driver of returns, our concentrated bets, being at a
decade high, proved to be largely wrong," the letter said.
Halvorsen, who trained at industry legend Julian Robertson's
Tiger Management, grew the firm into one of the largest and most
successful U.S. hedge funds. But last year's losses prompted
some investors, including the state of Rhode Island, to ask for
some money back.
Pharmaceutical company Teva, which has lost
roughly half its value in the last year, was Viking's biggest
loser and has been eliminated from the portfolio, the letter
said. Drug companies Allergan and Valeant
Pharmaceuticals also hurt returns.
Southwestern Energy's losses were especially harmful
in the last three months of the year and Viking has now exited
the position, the letter said.
Energy company Encana was the year's biggest winner
with Amazon and Facebook also contributing
gains. Bank of America, one of the biggest contributors
in the last three months of 2016, could rise more, but fund
managers have trimmed the position some.
To fix last year's problems, Halvorsen shifted
responsibilities and capital, cutting the number of investment
team members who report to chief investment officer Dan Sundheim
in half to three, the letter said.
Financials have been consolidated under Hani Sabbagh who is
working closely with Ning Jin while Steve Mykijewycz and the
consumer team is working directly with Ben Jacobs. Viking's most
senior portfolio managers and their direct reports already
invest about 60 percent of Viking's capital and will oversee
more in the months ahead. "We plan to shift more capital towards
this group throughout 2017," the letter said.
