Hedge fund Visium Asset Management winding down, sells one fund

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
NEW YORK, June 17 Hedge fund Visium Asset Management told investors on Friday evening that it is shutting down the 11-year-old firm, after selling one of its portfolios to asset manager Alliance Bernstein.
The news comes two days after a Visium partner was charged with insider trading.
"We have signed a letter of intent with AllianceBernstein LP to enter into an agreement pursuant to which they would become the general partner and advisor to Visium Global Fund," the firm's founder Jacob Gottlieb wrote in a letter seen by Reuters. The letter also said that it will close the Visium Balanced Fund and related portfolios. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by G Crosse)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.