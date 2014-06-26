Paris court picks Austria's Do & Co offer for Hediard

PARIS, June 26 The Paris Commercial court on Thursday ruled in favour of a plan submitted by Austria's Do & Co Restaurants & Catering AG that will allow Hediard, the French chain of luxury food shops, which filed for insolvency in October, to continue operating.

"The court chose the continuation plan proposed by Do & Co," Marc de Villefayot, a lawyer for Hediard told Reuters.

Russian tycoon Sergueï Pougatchev, who bought Hediard in 2007, has also agreed to sell all his shares to Do & Co, the lawyer said, without elaborating.

"Do & Co buys the entire capital of Hediard. There is a shareholder change at Hediard SA," he said.

Do & Co was offering 15 million euros for the loss-making Hediard and to keep about 100 people. It plans to invest a further 6 million in Hediard's flagship store on the chic La Madeleine square in Paris, opposite rival luxury food group Fauchon.

Do & Co's offer was competing against that of Swiss fund Ledunfly, who had sweetened its initial offer to 12.5 million and proposed to keep its staff of 134 while it would have also injected a further 15 million euros to help the group expand.

Hediard operates five stores in Paris, including La Madeleine flagship store, and has 250 selling points worldwide, of which 70 are in France.

The Luxadvor group, controlled by Pugachev, bought the chain in 2007 in a deal designed to help it expand abroad, but Hediard has lost money for the past six years.

Hediard posted a net loss of 6 million euros on revenue of 17.5 million in the 2013/14 financial year ended March 31. (Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon, editing by David Evans)