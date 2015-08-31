China's Focus Media aims to relist via Hedy acquisition

HONG KONG Aug 31 China's Focus Media Holding
Ltd, a Carlyle-backed company that was delisted in the United
States after short-seller attacks, aims to relist on the market
through an acquisition by communications equipment maker Hedy
Holdings.
Hedy plans to acquire Focus Media, which operates outdoor
advertising as well as an internet ad agency, through a mix of
cash, new shares and an asset swap for 45.7 billion yuan ($7.17
billion), Guangzhou-based Hedy said in a filing on the Shenzhen
stock exchange on Monday.
"The deal involves a backdoor listing, so the company will
need to submit an application to get approval from the China
Securities Regulatory Commission," Hedy said in the
Chinese-language statement.
The company also plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan in
private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, it said.
Focus Media's relisting plans hit a snag in June after a
similar deal with Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd
came unstuck after the resignation of Hongda's chairman as he
and the firm were being investigated over the possible violation
of securities laws.
Focus Media's relisting plans have been seen as setting a
precedent for Chinese firms which are listed abroad but are keen
to come back home.
Hedy's announcement came after the market closed on Monday.
Trading in it shares, which was halted in early May, will remain
suspended.
($1 = 6.3760 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong
Kong)