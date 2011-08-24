CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-HEICO Q3 beats Street, raises 2011 outlook

(Corrects reporting period in headline to Q3)

* Q3 EPS $0.48 vs est $0.40

* Q3 rev $197.3 mln vs est $183.9 mln

* Sees 20 pct growth in sales in 2011

* Sees 29 pct growth in net income in 2011

* Expects 2011 capex of about $10-$12 mln

Aug 24 Aircraft parts maker HEICO Corp (HEIa.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by strong results at its flight support group, and raised its full-year forecast.

The Hollywood, Florida-based company said it now expects sales to grow by a fifth and net income to grow by 29 percent in 2011. It had earlier forecast sales growth of 18 percent and a net income growth of 20 percent.

The company expects capital expenditure of $10-$12 million for the year.

Third-quarter net income rose to $20.4 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with $14.9 million, or 35 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose to $197.3 million.

Sales at its flight support group rose 35 percent to $140.7 million on strong organic growth as well as additional sales contributed by the acquisition of Blue Aerospace in the first quarter of fiscal 2011.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 40 cents a share on sales of $183.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $50.98 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)