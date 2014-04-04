版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 4日

BRIEF-HeidelbergCement shares rise 5.2 percent

FRANKFURT, April 4 Heidelbergcement AG : * Shares rise 5.2 percent, traders cite talk of merger between Lafarge

and Holcim
