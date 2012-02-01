HeidelbergCement pays more interest on loan facility

FRANKFURT Feb 1 HeidelbergCement
said it extended a 3 billion euro ($3.9 billion) loan
facility by two years but will pay a higher interest rate,
indicating tightening credit markets.
Interest rates increased by 25 basis points, with an
additional 50 basis points pricing premium for U.S.-dollar
drawings, HeidelbergCement said in a statement on Wednesday.
It also paid a one-time amendment fee of 45 basis points and
will pay a first-draw fee of 15 basis points. All other terms of
the credit facility remain unchanged it said, without providing
details.
The syndicate arranging the facility, which now matures at
the end of 2015, grew to 19 lenders from 17, including Deutsche
Bank, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and
Morgan Stanley.
"The fact that two additional lenders joined the existing
syndicate and we were able to limit the margin increase to only
25 basis points in an overall difficult financing market
environment underlines the trust of the institutions in our
company," Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said in the statement.