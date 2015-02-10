HeidelbergCement Q4 oper profit rises slightly

FRANKFURT Feb 10 Germany's HeidelbergCement
said fourth-quarter operating profit rose 1 percent on
a comparable basis as efficiency measures outweighed the effects
of a negative exchange rate.
Quarterly operating income before depreciation (OIBD) was
625 million euros ($708 million), HeidelbergCement said on
Tuesday, in line with the company's own analyst consensus of 629
million euros.
HeidelbergCement said it expected positive macroeconomic
development in United States and Britain, its key markets, this
year.
The company also said it expected a tailwind from raw
material prices, a weaker euro and a drop in global oil prices,
which have reduced costs.
($1 = 0.8824 euros)
