HeidelbergCement Q4 oper profit rises slightly

FRANKFURT Feb 10 Germany's HeidelbergCement said fourth-quarter operating profit rose 1 percent on a comparable basis as efficiency measures outweighed the effects of a negative exchange rate.

Quarterly operating income before depreciation (OIBD) was 625 million euros ($708 million), HeidelbergCement said on Tuesday, in line with the company's own analyst consensus of 629 million euros.

HeidelbergCement said it expected positive macroeconomic development in United States and Britain, its key markets, this year.

The company also said it expected a tailwind from raw material prices, a weaker euro and a drop in global oil prices, which have reduced costs.

