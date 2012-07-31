UPDATE 2-Price increases bolster HeidelbergCement profits

* Q2 revenues 3.78 bln euro vs Rtrs poll avg 3.63 bln
* Q2 core oper profit 698 mln euro vs poll avg 679 mln
* Confirms 2012 outlook for higher revenues, oper profit
FRANKFURT, July 31 Price increases and cost cuts
at Germany's HeidelbergCement started paying off in
the second quarter, halting a slide in cement margins and
putting the company on track to reach its 2012 targets.
HeidelbergCement's operating income before depreciation
(OIBD) for the three months through June rose 7 percent to 698
million euros ($854.52 million), it said on Tuesday, beating a
consensus forecast of 679 million.
The company's efforts to chip away at its cost base, easing
energy costs and price increases pushed through this year all
helped HeidelbergCement post a 0.2 percent improvement in cement
margins following steady declines last year and early this year.
"We will do everything in our power to continue this
positive trend in the second half of 2012," Chief Executive
Bernd Scheifele said in a statement.
Cement makers, heavy consumers of coal, natural gas, oil and
power to grind and burn limestone and gypsum into cement, were
hit by an increase in the price of oil in the first
quarter. But prices have eased in recent months.
In addition, demand for cement has remained robust in North
America and Asia, prompting HeidelbergCement to affirm its
outlook for a third consecutive year of growth in 2012 sales and
operating profit.
HeidelbergCement has also benefited from a slide of the euro
against the U.S. dollar in the second quarter, which helped
boost group revenue growth by 5 percentage points to 11.4
percent. Net profit was up 16 percent at 184 million euros.
VOLUME OUTLOOK
Macroeconomic data has been pointing to improving demand for
cement in the United States, HeidelbergCement's biggest single
market, where groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose to its
fastest pace in over three years in June.
Larger Mexican peer Cemex earlier this month
reported its highest quarterly operating core profit in nearly
three years on a pickup in its U.S. business.
HeidelbergCement now sees cement volumes in North America
rising 8-11 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast
of 4-7 percent, with higher prices, while sales in western and
northern Europe could decline by as much as 2 percent.
But the company slashed its global outlook for volumes to
4-6 percent growth, down from 6-9 percent, as its assessment of
eastern Europe and Africa deteriorated.
"The growth in sales volumes, due to the additional
capacities and a more or less significant increase in demand in
Russia and Central Asia, is being somewhat muted by the latest
decline in demand in Poland and the Czech Republic," it said.
French peer Lafarge, the world's No.1 cement maker
by sales, reported improved quarterly sales and operating profit
last week, though its net income plunged due to a 200
million-euro writedown on Greek assets.
Swiss rival Holcim is due to report first-half
results on Aug. 15.
HeidelbergCement trades at 10.8 times 12-month forward
earnings -- at a discount to Holcim and Lafarge, which trade at
multiples of 14.5 and 11.8, respectively -- according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine, which weights analyst estimates according to
their accuracy.
Its shares, which have advanced almost 18 percent so far
this year, were down 0.7 percent at 38.31 euros by 0838 GMT,
while Germany's blue-chip index was up 0.8 percent.