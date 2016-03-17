HeidelbergCement sees more pricing power in Q1

BRIEF-Looser Holding FY net revenues slightly down at 434.3 mln Swiss francs
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
FRANKFURT, March 17 Germany's HeidelbergCement expects its profit margins to improve this quarter, helped by greater pricing power, it said on Thursday, reflecting comments by global cement market leader LafargeHolcim.
Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said the German cement maker was trying to raise prices in its home market, was confident of a price hike in the United States and had already agreed improvements in the Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine and Russia.
"Overall, also on the pricing side, there is some momentum. And also again energy is our friend," he told analysts on a conference call, referring to low energy prices. "That's why I would expect also for Q1 a solid margin development."
HeidelbergCement earlier reported 2015 results and a dividend increase that lifted its shares 1.3 percent to the top of the German blue-chip index by 1504 GMT. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Business leaders in Davos, traditionally the high priests of globalisation, are talking up the benefits of local production this week to shield themselves from criticism from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Records net revenue of 995.3 million Swiss francs ($988.58 million) for FY, which corresponds to an increase of 5.7 pct in comparison to the previous year