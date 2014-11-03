HeidelbergCement won't buy Lafarge, Holcim assets

FRANKFURT Nov 3 Germany's HeidelbergCement
said it does not intend to bid for a portfolio of
assets being sold by Holcim and Lafarge,
which have agreed to merge.
"After a thorough analysis, HeidelbergCement has decided to
refrain from the ongoing bidding process for the assets offered
for sale of Lafarge and Holcim in the frame of its merger
proceedings," it said in a statement on Monday.
"The company intends to use the anticipated proceeds from
the announced sale of its building products business in North
America and United Kingdom for debt reduction and for its own
high quality growth projects."
Building materials groups Holcim and Lafarge plan to create
the world's biggest cement group, with over $40 billion in
annual sales. The deal will include the sale of billions of
dollars worth of assets to secure regulatory approval.
