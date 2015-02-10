UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement upbeat on macroeconomic outlook for 2015

* Positive macro development, FX tailwinds seen in 2015
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 HeidelbergCement
expects positive macroeconomic developments this year in the
United States and Britain, two of its key markets, as well as
sustained strong demand in Africa and Asia, it said after
reporting quarterly results on Tuesday.
The German company - which makes cement, concrete, building
products and is the world's biggest producer of sand, gravel and
crushed-rock aggregates - also said it expected a tailwind from
raw material prices, a weaker euro and lower global oil prices.
Its fourth-quarter operating income before depreciation
(OIBD) rose 1 percent to 625 million euros ($708 million) on a
comparable basis as efficiency measures just outweighed negative
exchange rate effects.
That was in line with the company's own analyst consensus of
629 million euros.
Sales rose 4 percent on a like-for-like basis - excluding
results from its Hanson Building Products unit, which it agreed
to sell in December for $1.4 billion - to 3.31 billion euros,
beating its own consensus of 3.06 billion.
Growth was driven by continuing economic recovery in the
United States and Britain and additional capacities in India,
Africa, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. A mild European winter and
falling energy costs also encouraged construction activity.
"In operational terms, 2014 was by far the most successful
year for HeidelbergCement since the financial crisis," Chief
Executive Bernd Scheifele said in a statement.
He pointed to the company's reduction of its net debt to
below 7 billion euros from 7.5 billion at the end of 2013, not
including proceeds from the building products unit sale, as well
as the disposal itself and the sales and profit increases.
($1 = 0.8824 euros)
