UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement Q1 beats expectations, outlook confirmed

* OIBD at 299 mln eur, vs consensus of 225 mln eur
* Sales at 2.84 bln eur, vs consensus of 2.7 billion
* Q1 strengthens confidence in 2015 outlook - CEO
(Adds details, quote)
FRANKFURT, May 7 Germany's HeidelbergCement
posted a rise in core earnings of 29 percent in the
first quarter as it benefited from a construction industry
recovery in North America and Britain as well as low energy
prices and a weak euro.
Operating income before depreciation (OIBD) came in at 299
million euros ($339 million), beating analyst expectations for
225 million euros. Sales rose 4 percent on a like-for-like basis
to 2.84 billion euros, compared to a consensus of 2.7
billion.
"Business development in the first quarter has strengthened
our conviction in our outlook for 2015," Chief Executive Bernd
Scheifele said in a statement on Thursday.
Low energy prices help boost construction demand. A weak
euro flatters sales made in stronger currencies when they are
translated back into euros.
The German company makes cement, concrete, building products
and is the world's biggest producer of sand, gravel and
crushed-rock aggregates.
HeidelbergCement reiterated it aim for significant
improvements in 2015 sales, operating income and adjusted net
profit thanks to strong demand in its core markets, the weaker
oil price and euro, and efficiency measures.
The group also anticipates a significant decrease in
financing costs due to the decline of net debt to 6.1 billion
euros from 7.8 billion euros following the sale of its building
products business.
Shares in HeidelbergCement have risen 20 percent since the
start of the year, broadly in line with the European
construction and materials index.
HeidelbergCement has stayed on the sidelines of a planned
mega-merger between Swiss group Holcim and France's
Lafarge that will create the world's biggest cement
company.
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Noah Barkin; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)