UPDATE 2-HeidelbergCement sees more benefits from Italcementi deal

* Raises estimated benefits from Italcementi deal
* Keeps profit outlook, lower sales forecast
* Shares up 3.5 pct
(Recasts, adds analysts, shares)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Nov 5 Germany's HeidelbergCement
raised its estimate for benefits from the planned
takeover of Italcementi, drawing praise from analysts
which see the group as a formidable foe to recently merged
LafargeHolcim.
With investments on hold in much of the world due to an
uncertain global economic outlook, makers of building materials
are focused on cutting costs and boosting efficiency.
This has triggered a consolidation wave that has seen
Lafarge and Holcim combine to create the world's biggest cement
maker. HeidelbergCement responded in July when it agreed to buy
control of Italcementi in a deal that valued its
smaller Italian rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.3 billion).
HeidelbergCement said the acquisition was on track,
increasing its synergy target to 300 million ($326 million)
euros a year from 175 million previously.
"We assume that investors have finally realized the clever
acquisition move ... with more realistic synergies target and
which we expect to have a better chance to create value than
merging two completely different cultures," Baader Bank analyst
Patrick Appenzeller wrote to clients, keeping a "buy" rating.
Shares in HeidelbergCement gained 3.5 percent as the
second-biggest gainers in Germany's blue-chip index.
They have remained flat since the Italcementi acquisition was
announced, compared with a 14 percent drop of LafargeHolcim over
the same period.
Traders said the raised synergy target offset a lower sales
outlook for 2015, which the group blamed on weakening cement
demand in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Russia, where
investments fell.
HeidelbergCement said it now expected moderate to
significant growth in sales in 2015. It previously expected
sales to rise significantly.
"From our perspective, the weaker development of sales
volumes compared with the previous quarters is temporary in
nature," Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said in a statement.
The company -- which makes cement, concrete, building
products and is the world's biggest producer of sand, gravel and
crushed-rock aggregates -- also reported third-quarter core
earnings of 865 million euros, slightly lower than expected.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Keith Weir)