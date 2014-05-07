HeidelbergCement says to eye assets for sale when rivals merge

EU mergers and takeovers (April 24)
BRUSSELS, April 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
HEIDELBERG, Germany May 7 HeidelbergCement said the merger plans by rivals Holcim and Lafarge may result in opportunities for the German cement maker to snap up assets that the combined group may be forced to sell.
If antitrust authorities clear the tie-up at all, the merger parties will be required to make some disposals, HeidelbergCement Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele told the annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.
"That certainly presents an opportunity for HeidelbergCement to do something," he said, adding that it was too early to comment further because the two companies have not yet formally presented their plans before European antitrust authorities.
Lafarge and Holcim agreed last month to the industry's biggest-ever merger.
Commenting on HeidelbergCement's plans to sell its building materials business in the United States, Britain and Canada, Scheifele said: "We have a good chance to sell the business for a good price". (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
BRUSSELS, April 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 24 Large drugmakers with piles of cash are on the hunt for promising medicines being developed by small companies to treat NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020.
* Board finds CEO Olsen not responsible for any wrongdoing (Adds comment from security manager, details, background)