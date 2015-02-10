版本:
HeidelbergCement plans big operational push in 2015

FRANKFURT Feb 10 Germany's HeidelbergCement aims for a major operational improvement this year, after what it called its "most successful year" in 2014, its chief executive said.

"For 2015 we try to repeat what we have done in 2014, meaning we want to push the operational result in a significant way," Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele told analysts on a call after reporting preliminary 2014 results. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

