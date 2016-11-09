HeidelbergCement sees benefits from Trump victory in medium term

FRANKFURT Nov 9 Germany's HeidelbergCement
sees benefits in the medium term from an expected
renewal of U.S. infrastructure by presidential election victor
Donald Trump after a period of uncertainty that will delay
investment decisions.
"In 2017 in America we'll see first of all a brake on
investments," Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele told reporters on
a conference call after the company - one of the world's top
cement and aggregates suppliers - reported quarterly results on
Wednesday.
He said he expected a rise over time in the value of the
U.S. dollar that would help compensate for investment caution.
HeidelbergCement makes about a quarter of its sale in dollars.
HeidelbergCement shares rose 1.1 percent by 1014 GMT, one of
the few German blue-chip gainers, and the European construction
and materials index rose 0.8 percent.
