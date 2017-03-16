HeidelbergCement not bidding for U.S. border wall contract - CEO

HEIDELBERG, March 16 HeidelbergCement is not throwing its hat in the ring for a contract to build U.S. President Donald Trump's planned border wall, the German cement maker's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are in principle a materials supplier and not a construction company, that is why we do not take part in such tenders," Bernd Scheifele told journalists at a news conference after HeidelbergCement published 2016 financial results.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency has said it would accept proposals this month for the design of a wall to be built near the U.S.-Mexican frontier, a first step in picking vendors for the wall.

Trump wants Congress to shell out $1.5 billion for the border wall with Mexico in the current fiscal year and a further $2.6 billion in fiscal 2018. (Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)