New Heidelberger Druck investor to contribute stake in Gallus

FRANKFURT, June 10 German printing press maker Heidelberger Druck said on Tuesday it would take ownership over the 70 percent of shares in Gallus Holding it does not already own and that the previous owner of Gallus would become its new anchor investor.

Swiss group Ferd. Rueesch AG will contribute its 70 percent stake in Gallus as contribution in kind against the issue of new Heidelberger Druck shares.

As a result, the company's share capital will be increased by up to 9.8 percent, without any subscription rights issued to existing shareholders. The new shareholder will therefore acquire around 9 percent of Heidelberger Druck's shares, the company said.

In addition, Heidelberger Druck agreed to pay a single-digit million euro amount in cash to Ferd. Rueesch.

The exact amount will depend on Heidelberger Druck's share price until the capital increase is notified, among other factors, it said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)