New Heidelberger Druck investor to contribute stake in Gallus

FRANKFURT, June 10 German printing press maker
Heidelberger Druck said on Tuesday it would take
ownership over the 70 percent of shares in Gallus Holding it
does not already own and that the previous owner of Gallus would
become its new anchor investor.
Swiss group Ferd. Rueesch AG will contribute its 70 percent
stake in Gallus as contribution in kind against the issue of new
Heidelberger Druck shares.
As a result, the company's share capital will be increased
by up to 9.8 percent, without any subscription rights issued to
existing shareholders. The new shareholder will therefore
acquire around 9 percent of Heidelberger Druck's shares, the
company said.
In addition, Heidelberger Druck agreed to pay a single-digit
million euro amount in cash to Ferd. Rueesch.
The exact amount will depend on Heidelberger Druck's share
price until the capital increase is notified, among other
factors, it said.
