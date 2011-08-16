UPDATE 1-Heidrick & Struggles names new CFO

Aug 16 Executive recruiter Heidrick & Struggles International Inc said it appointed Richard Pehlke as its finance chief.

Pehlke, currently the company's interim CFO, had previously worked with real estate investment trust Grubb & Ellis Co and human resources management firm Hudson Highland Group as CFO.

Chicago, Illinois-based Heidrick & Struggles' former CFO Scott Krenz retired in March.

Shares of the company closed at $22.66 on Monday on Nasdaq.