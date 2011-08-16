UPDATE 1-Heidrick & Struggles names new CFO

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
Aug 16 Executive recruiter Heidrick & Struggles International Inc said it appointed Richard Pehlke as its finance chief.
Pehlke, currently the company's interim CFO, had previously worked with real estate investment trust Grubb & Ellis Co and human resources management firm Hudson Highland Group as CFO.
Chicago, Illinois-based Heidrick & Struggles' former CFO Scott Krenz retired in March.
Shares of the company closed at $22.66 on Monday on Nasdaq.
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.